Twyla Chase

Twyla Wanda Rae (Benson) Stille Chase, 93, of Alta died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at Accura HealthCare in Aurelia.

Funeral services were held on Monday, Nov. 18, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Burial was in Scandinavian Cemetery in Alta. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Alta was in charge of the arrangements.

Twyla Wanda Rae Benson, the daughter of John and JoHannah (Hermanson) Benson, was born on April 19, 1926 in Alta. Twyla was baptized and later confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta.

Twyla attended grade school and graduated from high school in 1944.

In July 1946, Twyla was united in marriage to Henry Stille in Hanover. The couple was blessed with five children: Timothy, Anthony, Rebecka, Ramona and Nicholas.

On Feb. 26, 1955, Twyla was united in marriage to Clair Chase in Jackson, Minn. The couple was blessed with two children, Matthew and Micah.

Twyla was very involved in her community; she was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta and was also a Cub Scout member for many years. She was dedicated to her town and even joined Joyce Gooseman in traveling door to door to receive votes for the Alta swimming pool. They were very persistent in getting a pool for the kids of Alta and they won. One of her hobbies included playing on a bowling team where she won a blue ribbon. In her free time, Twyla enjoyed knitting, crocheting and reading many books.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Tim (Becky) Stille of Faribault, Minn.; Tony (Sue) Stille of Cascade; Becky Stille of Alta; Ramona (James) Groce of Columbus, Ohio; Matthew (Nancy) Chase of Cherokee; Micah Chase of Alta; grandchildren: Troy Stille, Tracy Finzel, Brian Stille, Jennifer Stille, Jason Stille, Jessica Jeter, Amy Townlen, Rachael Morris, Yolanda Groce, Tyrone Groce, Brianna Chase, Jamie Watermen, Jana Aasland, Allie Chase, Malachi Chase, Samantha Chase, Travis Chase; 29 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many other relatives and friends.

Twyla was preceded in death by her parents John and JoHannah; two husbands, Henry and Clair; son Nicholas; grandchildren: Jeanette and Janessa Jeter; brother Woody Benson; sisters: Ann Loftsadt, Beulah Ericksen, Lovenetta Hansen and Lillian Peters.