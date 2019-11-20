Rita Platt, 96, of Early passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake.

Rita Catherine Heinrichs was born on Nov. 2, 1923, to parents Leo “Pete” and Martha (Thealen) Heinrichs in Carroll County. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breda. Rita grew up and attended school with her family in Breda.

On April 21, 1941, Rita married the love of her life, James Platt, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Breda. This union was blessed with 13 children: Lois, Robert, James, Judy, John, Donald, Janet, Richard, Marilyn, Randy, Thomas, Connie and Shirley. Together they raised their family in Early. Rita was for the most part a stay at home mom. There were times though that she did work outside the home. She worked as a waitress, did janitorial work, and also worked at Vilas Turkey Plant in Storm Lake.

Rita’s faith in the Lord was very evident to all who knew her. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early where she served on the Guild. She was such a kind hearted person that everyone loved being around. It was her strong faith that got her through losing two children. Her son John passed away while serving his country in the Vietnam War. It was after losing him that she became involved in an international group called 5 Star Mothers. A lot of support from mothers going through the same thing was had between members, for which Rita was very thankful. In 2017, her daughter Marilyn passed away. Again, Rita’s deep faith guided her through that loss.

In her free time, Rita enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting. Over the years, she made many things for her children and grandchildren. She was an amazing cook and loved to bake for her friends and family. Rita liked singing and could often be found playing her keyboard. She also enjoyed reading and the peace it brought her to be able to sit down and enjoy a good book.

Rita lived a blessed life. Her family meant the world to her. She had so much love to give to each and every one of her children and eventually her 32 grandchildren and countless great-grandchildren. She was so proud of them all. Her warm smile, deep rooted kindness and caring heart will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to mourn include her children: Lois Carmen of Loves Park, Ill.; Bob (Nancy) Platt of LeClaire; James Jr. (Virginia) Platt of Early; Judy (Ronald) Warren of Early; Donald (Sherry) Platt of Fort Dodge; Janet Lightfoot of Early; Richard Platt of DeWitt; Randy (Pat) Platt of Early; Thomas (Lynn) Platt of Early; Connie (Curt) Bronnenberg of Perry; and Shirley (Derek) Stadler of Nemaha; 32 grandchildren; countless great and great-great grandchildren; many extended family members and friends.

Rita was preceded in death by her husband James; son John Platt; daughter Marilyn Platt; parents Leo “Pete” and Martha Heinrichs; and sister Elma Zerjav.

Funeral Services were held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early, with Father Brent Lingle and Deacon Michael Higgins officiating. Burial was at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Early. Farber & Otteman Funeral Home of Sac City was in charge of arrangements.