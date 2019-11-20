Peanut brittle, anyone?

Marine veteran, cook and friend of The Times Steve Mason makes and sells the best peanut brittle you’ve ever tasted around the holidays. He uses his grandmother’s recipe and cooks the mixture to the exact temperature to get it right. Last year he went through 60 pounds of peanuts on his venture. He’s sold the peanut brittle for four years, the last two also selling a homemade cheese spread. Peanut brittle is $7 a pound or $4 per half-pound. Call him at 712-291-9535 if interested.

