Newell-Fonda FFA Harvest Meals program

Newell-Fonda FFA was pleased to supply Harvest Meals to area farmers again this year. With harvest being delayed due to the weather, the timing of these meals was difficult. However, the FFA would like to thank Ag Partners – Newell-Fonda and Albert City as well as Landus in Newell and Sulphur Springs for their cooperation in making this program a success.

