Drake, schools plan new stadium. A judge calls Branstad’s lawyer a liar. The night they raided the old Cargill Hotel.

Civic Skinny

DES MOINES CITYVIEW

On Nov. 13, Drake and the Des Moines School District announced plans to build a $19.5 million stadium just east of the Knapp Center. The 4,000-seat stadium would be used for high-school football and soccer games and soccer games by the Drake’s women’s and men’s teams.

Under the agreement, the school district would put in around $15 million and Drake would donate to the school district the land, valued at $4.5 million. Drake also would manage the stadium. The proposed stadium would open in the summer of 2021.

POLK COUNTY District Judge Brad McCall on Nov. 12 ruled against a motion by attorneys for the state of Iowa and former Gov. Terry Branstad to overrule a jury’s $1.5 million judgment in favor of Chris Godfrey, the former head of the Iowa Workers Compensation Board who had sued the state, the former Governor and others for discrimination and retaliation.

In a 56-page opinion, the judge, among other things, in effect called Branstad Attorney Frank Harty a liar. One of many issues raised by the state was whether the trial was improperly moved to Jasper County from Polk County after Godfrey’s lawyer, Roxanne Conlin, was hospitalized as a result of the bad air quality in the courthouse, which is being remodeled.

“Defendants’ contention Courtroom 208 was ‘safe and appropriate’ is disingenuous, at best,” McCall wrote. “Their contention that ‘Defense counsel experienced no health problems or concerns from the air quality’ is a blatantly false statement. McCall then attached as an exhibit to his ruling a letter from Harty to the judge that said:

“I write to follow up on our conversation about trial logistics this afternoon. My team unanimously supports any location for our trial other than the old Polk County Courthouse. After just a couple of hours we are experiencing respiratory issues. And with a nose the size of mine — that is no small problem.”

McCall’s ruling also questioned the credibility of Branstad as a witness.

THERE WAS A DAY, in ancient times, when most of the hotels in the Des Moines area, like most of the stores and most of the corporations, were downtown. The suburbs of today were mainly self-contained small towns that revolved around farming, though small motels were starting to replace the cabins that catered to motorists driving through on Highway 6 or Highways 65 and 69.

In those days, the elegant Fort Des Moines and the Savery were the main hotels for tourists, though the Kirkwood also prospered. The Victoria — a beautiful structure at Sixth and Keo with lots of full-time guests — and the handsome, 12-story Brown Hotel also attracted visitors downtown. There was, too, the Commodore, an apartment-hotel out at 35th and Grand, where many well-off widows made their home, and the Chamberlain at Seventh and Locust.

And then there was the Cargill.

The Cargill was a squat and ordinary-looking, four-story brick building at Seventh and Grand. It opened in 1910, and for years it was a reputable if colorless hotel. At the end of World War II, though, it was purchased by a local gambler, and before long it had a reputation as a place you could go to gamble, drink (Iowa was “dry” in those days) or find ladies who were quite willing to share their bed for an hour or two in a business transaction.

The activities were no secret to the citizenry or the police chief or sheriff. Authorities had attempted a few raids over the years, but word always leaked out. The gamblers, the drinkers, the hookers never were there. But there were no leaks on the night of Oct. 13, 1951. Under the direction of County Attorney Clyde Herring, 78 state and city and county officers gathered at Roosevelt High School to plan the attack, and shortly after midnight they struck. There had been no leaks, and the raiders confiscated six guns, 18 cases of whiskey and $39,000 in cash.

Initially, police arrested eight men, including two hotel employees, and two women, including the woman who, with her husband, owned the hotel. But authorities were perplexed: they knew there were more than two women who had been consorting with the six customers. For six hours, they kept checking every room, patrolling every hall (they were slowed down initially when the elevator operator told the raiders that his elevator was stuck), but could find no sign of them.

“The officers pounded walls, floors and ceilings for concealed hiding places; measured rooms to determine if all space had been covered. They couldn’t find the women,” the (late, lamented) Des Moines Tribune reported on the Monday after the raid.

Meanwhile, down at the police station, County Attorney Herring and Assistant County Attorney Jim Sarcone were questioning the engineer about the cases of whiskey found in his room. They then wondered out loud where the rest of the women were. The engineer suggested they look in room 322 at the hotel. Herring called over to his men at the hotel.

Sure enough, at 6 a.m. they found the women behind a closet in room 322 “in an unventilated, partitioned-off section on the third floor that measured only two feet wide and eight feet long, with a six-foot ceiling,” the Tribune reported. The seven women all were naked.

“It was steaming hot in there, and I don’t know how they lasted for six hours, Sheriff Thomas Reilly told the Tribune.

Everyone pleaded guilty. The two employees were fined $100 each. The six customers were fined $25 each for “frequenting a disorderly house.” Owner Lavonne Gillespie was charged with keeping a house of ill fame, and the eight other women were charged with resorting to a house of ill fame. Eventually, all pleaded guilty, and each of the nine was fined $1,000, which they quickly paid. First, though, they were ordered to report to Broadlawns hospital on the Monday after the raid.

Looking like smartly dressed businesswomen of the day, the nine showed up promptly at 8 a.m. They arrived in a Cadillac.

Footnote: The hotel quickly was shut down, and after serving for a bit as an office building, it was ultimately torn down to make way for the Grand Avenue Parking Ramp.

Second footnote: Asked at a Harkin Institute function the other night if he remembered the raid, 99-year-old former Congressman Neal Smith said he certainly did. He was an assistant county attorney at the time.

“Oh, yes,” he said, “I was in on that.”

Neal Smith has been in on nearly everything in Des Moines for the last 75 years.

THIS STARTED OUT to be a short item on the number of hotels springing up everywhere in the metro area. Here’s that item:

In 1983, there were 39 hotels in the metro area, with 5,348 rooms. Ten years later, there were 52, with 6,721 rooms. By 2004, there were 96, with 9,818 rooms, and now there are 131 hotels with 13,120 rooms. At least seven others are in the works, which will add another 1,004 rooms.

THE EXECUTIVE COUNCIL has approved another $488,545.40 in billings from the Nyemaster Law Firm for representing Gov. Terry Branstad and the state in the Godfrey case. What’s more, the firm has submitted requests for another $363,529.08. The LaMarca firm, long out of the case but still cleaning up its books, has another $108 still due. When all those are approved, total billing from the Governor’s lawyers in the case will stand at $2,771,344.78 — that’s taxpayer dollars — by Cityview’s reckoning. The seven-year-old case ended with a $1.5 million jury verdict for Chris Godfrey, who had accused the former governor and his staff of discrimination and retaliation in its attempts to force him out of his job as Iowa Workers Compensation director. If the verdict holds, taxpayers will also be responsible for the fees of his lawyer, Roxanne Conlin, who is asking for more than $4 million. If the verdict is appealed, bills from both sets of lawyers will jump.

THERE'S YET ANOTHER new crime show on television this year. It’s called “Bluff City Law.”

Here’s a snippet of transcript where a civil-rights case is being discussed:

“So, professor, how’s your son? He should be out of college by now.”

“You think I’m here to socialize.”

“Varnum v. Brien. Loving v. Virginia. It’s possible this case may one day join those in the pantheon of civil-rights history.”

It’s unlikely, though, that “Bluff City Law” will join the pantheon of lawyer shows. Its ratings are low, and no new episodes are in production.

Who makes what

The foundations at the three state universities are semi-independent organizations that file their own tax statements with the Internal Revenue Service and have their own boards of directors. They are not under the supervision of the Board of Regents, but they work closely with university leaders and are the main fund-raising organizations for the universities, raising money for scholarships, endowed chairs and other support. They are subject to the Iowa Open Records Law.

The University of Iowa

At the end of 2017, the University of Iowa Foundation merged with the UI Alumni Association to form the University of Iowa Center for Advancement. Many in the Alumni Association opposed the deal, but it went through, and foundation president Lynette Marshall ended up heading the combined operation. At the time, the foundation had more than 225 employees, the Alumni Association about a dozen. According to its federal tax filing, the combined operation had assets on June 30, 2018, of $1,431,935,383. It reported receiving contributions and grants of $132.7 million with another $23 million or so coming from program revenue and investment income. It paid salaries of about $23.4 million.

Lynette Marshall, president and CEO, $537,601

Tiffani Shaw, EVP, $368,883

Jim Bethea, VP chief investment officer, $261,799

Kent Clark, VP, $226,516

Sherri Furman, VP and CFO, $220,663

Tom DePrenger, VP, $220,336

Sheila Baldwin, VP, $217,333

Erin Thomas-Lewis, VP, $213,168

David Dierks, VP, $186,132

Linda Hartford, VP, $184,884

Iowa State University

At the end of fiscal 2018, the Iowa State University Foundation had assets of $1,263,259,331. During the year, it raised $167,710,694 in contributions and grants, according to its tax filing, and at year-end had $133,457,379 in gross pledges receivable, according to its financial reports. It has been notified that it will receive about $654 million in estate gifts as the donors die. Last year, it paid out $12.8 million in salaries and benefits.

Larissa Holtmyer Jones, president and CEO, $384,225

Lisa Eslinger, chief financial officer, $244,012

Stephen Biever, VP of development, $220,020

Jeremy Galvin, VP of development, $220,020

Rosa Unal, associate VP and CIO, $158,916

Kelly Hanfelt, assistant VP of development, $145,260

Michael Wahlin, assistant VP of investments, $140,004

Robert Kinsey, assistant VP of development, $132,870

Ryan Harms, executive director of development, $127,150

Raymond Klein, executive director of development, $125,350

University of Northern Iowa

The University of Northern Iowa Foundation took in $16,694,617 in contributions and grants in the year ended June 30, 2018, and earned another $3.8 million in investment income. At the end of the fiscal year, it had assets of $156,324,889. As with the other universities, many of the foundation assets are in specialized funds, such as endowments. During the year, the UNI foundation paid $5.6 million in salaries and had professional fund-raising fees of $371,768.

Lisa Baronio, former VP for university advancement, $242,640

*James J. Jermier, VP for university advancement, $230,000

Lisa Hooper, director CET and professor, $148,045

Noreen Hermansen, VP for principal gifts, $141,853

Steve Gearhart, associate VP for advancement, $125,648

Stacy Robinson, assistant VP for advancement, $110,000

Nathan Clapham, assistant VP for outreach, $107,920

Deborah Tidwell, interim director Jacobsen Center, $107,164

Leslie Prideaux, director, $103,224

Jean Carlisle, administrative assistant, $100,932

*Jermier was hired on June 30 of this year. The salary listed is his expected pay for the current fiscal year.