Come one, come all to Sharing is Caring Thanksgiving Dinner

BY DOLORES CULLEN

Storm Lake’s big free Thanksgiving meal, orchestrated by Cindy Bosley of BozWellz, happens next Thursday, Nov. 28 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Lake Avenue Lounge.

This growing tradition is open to everyone, but especially for those in need of companionship, those unable to get out of their homes or those who simply can’t afford a Thanksgiving dinner. Extended families are also welcome.

Last year 900 people were served. Special deliveries went to some who had to work that day and others unable to leave their homes.

On the menu are turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, cranberries, broccoli salad, rolls, pecan and pumpkin pie and Cindy’s signature family dish rice and raisins.

Part of this year’s feast will be covered by the $2,500 Hometown Hunger Hero grant presented by Tyson to Cindy in October.

Donations will still be happily accepted at the door. (Anyone who buys groceries can imagine that the bill to feed 900 people is staggering.)

If you need a delivery or a reservation, or would like to volunteer to help, please call BozWellz at 712-732-3616 (preferably not over the noon or supper hour) or Cindy at 712-299-1875.