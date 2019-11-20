BVU women drop pair at St. Ben’s to begin season

Erin Streit and Destiny Einerwold each scored 12 points and Buena Vista outscored Saint Benedict in both the first and fourth quarters, but the Bennies scored a combined 46 points in the second and third periods to hand the Beavers a 77-54 loss to wrap up the Saint Benedict Tournamen last Saturday.

