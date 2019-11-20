BVU men win pair in ARC/SLIAC Challenge

Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019

Beavers race past Fontbonne, Westminster

Timothy Jeffries scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds, and D.J. McNeal added 19 points as Buena Vista moved to 4-0 on the season with a commanding 103-68 nonconference victory over Fontbonne University (Mo.) last Saturday at Siebens Fieldhouse.

