BVU men win pair in ARC/SLIAC Challenge

Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Beavers race past Fontbonne, Westminster
Timothy Jeffries scored a game-high 26 points and grabbed six rebounds, and D.J. McNeal added 19 points as Buena Vista moved to 4-0 on the season with a commanding 103-68 nonconference victory over Fontbonne University (Mo.) last Saturday at Siebens Fieldhouse.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.