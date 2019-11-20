Alta-Aurelia, Sioux Central, RV players make all-district teams

Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019
The Class A District 2 football teams were announced and Alta-Aurelia, Sioux Central and Ridge View had several players represented.
Alta-Aurelia had four players voted to the first team in offensive lineman Jair Lopez, linebacker Alex DeRoos, defensive back Carson Elston and utility player Logan McCoy.
