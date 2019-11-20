60th anniversary

These are our parents who met at a dance at the Cobblestone many moons ago. There was no formal proposal and their wedding day included listening to a Hawkeye game and eating at a steakhouse. Pretty simple yet pretty amazing and love definitely conquered all with this one. If you’d like to help them celebrate, you can send them well wishes at 1414 4th Ave SW, Spencer, IA 51301. We love them forever and always, Deb, Dean, Michelle and Loree.

