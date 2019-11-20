‘A Jazzy Little Christmas’ coming to town

Published Wednesday, November 20, 2019
STORM LAKE COMMUNITY EDUCATION PRESENTS ERNIE HAASE & SIGNATURE SOUND
From its formation in 2003, Ernie Haase has built Signature Sound into one of the most popular and beloved quartets in all of Southern Gospel music. The group has traveled all over the world, offering energy, excitement and encouragement through its powerful brand of gospel music.
