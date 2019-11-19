Raymond Bertness Jr.
Raymond I. Bertness Jr., 99, of Spencer, and formerly of Sioux Rapids, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Home in Spencer.
Memorial services will take place Saturday, Nov. 23, at 2 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids is in charge of the arrangements.
