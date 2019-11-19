Ray Mortensen

Ray C. Mortensen, 95, of Fort Dodge, formerly of Alta, died on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 at Friendship Haven in Fort Dodge.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 11 a.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Scandinavian Cemetery in Alta. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The family requests that memorials be directed to: Church of Damascus Road Foundation (Prison Ministry in Fort Dodge and Rockwell City), 239 N. 11th St., Fort Dodge, IA 50501.