Rita Platt, 96, of Early passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Methodist Manor in Storm Lake.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Early with Father Brent Lingle and Deacon Michael Higgins officiating. Burial will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Early. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18, at Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Sac City. Rosary will begin at 5 p.m.