Marvin Bumann
Marvin Bumann, 93, of Storm Lake died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.
World News
- U.S. tech firms defend themselves in responses to congressional antitrust queries
- Top White House Ukraine expert says Trump request for Biden probe was improper
- Israel's settlers and the Palestinians they live among
- U.S. support for Israeli settlements renews focus on core issue in Mideast conflict
- U.S., Australian hostages freed by Afghan Taliban in swap