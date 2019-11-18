Marvin Bumann, 93, of Storm Lake died on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake.