Francis Heid, 84, long-time resident of Cherokee, died on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 in Ames.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 10:30 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cherokee. Father Mark Stoll will officiate. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at Cherokee. Visitation will be on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 3-7 p.m. with the family present from 5- p.m. at Boothby Funeral Home in Cherokee. There will be Scripture Wake Service following the visitation at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening at the funeral home. Online condolences can be left at www.boothbyfuneral.com