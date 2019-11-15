St. Mary’s Middle School Mock Trial

St. Mary’s middle school team participated at the regional competition on Nov. 7 in Sioux City. The team represented St. Mary’s well and several students were recognized for outstanding performances. Honorable mentions are awarded to students who are recognized by one judge within a round. Honorable mention for outstanding attorney were awarded to Brett Petersen, Miley Meth, Alexander Murray, Avery Smith, and Lydia Whitmore.

