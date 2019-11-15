Rembrandt Foods closing Minnesota egg-breaking facility

Published Friday, November 15, 2019
Rembrandt Foods will close its Renville, Minn., egg processing facility because of an oversupply.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that the egg-breaking facility with 52 jobs will begin layoffs on Jan. 15. The company said that employees would be offered transfers to other locations. The firm’s flagship plant is at Rembrandt, where operations are normal.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.