The no-account town

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I am a citizen of Marathon who has written this editorial because the city is not being held accountable for the mistakes they made. On Feb. 19, 2016, the pipes in my house burst. Without my knowledge. I shut off the water where it came into the house at this time. On March 8 when I gave up working on my pipes, I contacted the city hall in person and asked to have my water shut off at the main. The then secretary Mrs. Denine Garton said they would do so and wrote it on the city white board that my water was to be turned off. I never got contacted to confirm the disconnect. The city had no papers for me to sign at that time and they said it would be done as soon as possible.

On April 1, I received a bill indicating that I owed the same amount of water usage on my bill as if the water was still on. I pointed this out to Mrs. Garton and she said it could be the residual from when the meter was read and the billing date to which I pointed out that the water was turned off in the house and there should not have been any water usage after Feb. 20 when I turned off the water in the basement. Mrs. Garton said that the city council had made an ordinance that regardless of the amount of water used that you had to pay a minimum fee. I asked when they made this ordinance and she only said some time back. When I asked to see the ordinance, they could not find it in the book. When I kept paying this minimum fee, it made me mad that our town was charging a fee for something I was not using under the guise that it had to be maintained as a utility, after all they charge sewage fees whether you use them or not. I went to city hall on Dec. 2, 2016, and they said that 0-1000-gallon use was still the minimum fee. I found out later that the ordinance states that if 1-1000 gallons is used a minimum charge is generated. May 8, 2017 contacted the city a third time regarding this problem of continued billing for water I wasn’t using.

In July 2017 they told me there was paperwork that had to be signed to have the water turned off. July 21, 2017, I came in and signed that paperwork. I mentioned I had been paying a minimum fee since March 2016. I notified the city of this problem during a council meeting on Sept. 12, 2017. I asked the city for a minimum of $500.27 to be returned to me. Mayor Dana Snow said he had never heard of this and asked if I had proof that I had paid the bills. I said I had canceled checks and I told him the city should have records in the city hall that prove it was paid and that there was no water usage since February 2016.

The mayor later contacted me in person and admitted that the city had made a mistake. I asked him to state publicly for the record as to what had happened so other citizens could watch their bills for mistakes being made by our city. He said he would, but he never did. I went to the city attorney to ask for the completion of the verbal contract made by the mayor. Mr. Winkler said he had talked to the mayor and the mayor had said that I had made whole. I asked how and Mr. Winkler said, “We are done,” and he walked into his office and shut the door. This speaks to his actions as city attorney. After complaining that the city didn’t fulfill their end of the contract at the Oct. 9, 2017 council meeting I got a letter from the city that stated after doing a recalculation of the initial credit for the first mistake it was found that I was owed an additional $26.69. This lack of accountability has brought to the surface at least three other cases of billing for utilities not used.

The town does not keep accurate books, they do not keep track of citizen contacts or complaints. The city requires complaints to be in written form and the mayor is the only one who sees them, and he decides whether to act on them or not. He is always claiming, “I have not seen these!” even though the secretary has signed them, and if you do not make a personal copy they disappear in the office.

People charged with doing their paid jobs have not been doing them for years and the city council all agree that they should do these jobs. The materials that were purchased to do said jobs have been sitting for years not being used to do the jobs for which they were purchased as directed by the council. As city employee manager the mayor is not making sure these jobs are being done. City employees don’t punch in and instead write in their own hours.

This city, under the leadership of Mayor Dana Snow, that won’t accept responsibility for their actions and that shows disrespect and extreme discrimination to its people is doing a disservice to its citizens.

BILL OLNEY

Marathon