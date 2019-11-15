Margaret Way

Margaret “Tootie” Mae (Pepper) Way, 96, of Boone passed away Nov. 7, 2019, from congestive heart failure at Israel Family Hospice House in Ames.

Tootie was born May 5, 1923, in Arthur, the fourth child of seven children to George and Nettie (Leber) Pepper. She graduated from Galva High School in 1941. She married Don Holstein and moved to Seattle, Wash., along with her two brothers, and worked at Boeing during World War II. She divorced and returned to Iowa, where she worked in the Federal Reserve Bank. She married Forrest Irwin Way on April 10, 1949. They had four children and spent most of their married life on their farm outside of Nemaha. Tootie became a widow in 1971 and moved to Storm Lake. She married Boyd Sydney Way, Sr., on July 6, 1976, and moved to Rootstown, Ohio. After being a housewife, raising her children, and working a variety of jobs most of her life, she retired from Plast-O-Matic in Ohio and moved to Slater in 1991. She became a widow again in 1999. She moved outside of Boone in 2007 with two of her daughters.

Tootie was preceded in death by her parents George and Nettie Pepper; sisters: Joyce Reinert and Ethel Harvey; brothers: George Pepper and Melvin Pepper; husbands: Forrest Way and Boyd Way, Sr.; sons-in-law: William Sutton and Kurtis Sills; stepdaughter Lucille Pastva; stepson Boyd Way, Jr.; and great-granddaughter Neva Sills.

She is survived by her brothers: Russell Pepper and Vernon Pepper; her children: Connie Sutton, Ronald (Teresa) Way, Donna Weiss, and Peggy Sills; stepson Kenny Way; grandchildren: Carrie (Michael) Horn, Jamie (Greg) DiCerbo, Crista Way (Rob Roberson), James (Jamie) Sills, and Jessica Sills; great-grandchildren: Landon Sills, Lila Horn, Madalyn Sills, Oliver Sills, Sadie Horn, Ryker Roberson, Eliana DiCerbo; and two great-grandchildren on the way; 13 step-grandchildren; and 16 step-great-grandchildren.

An informal remembrance will be held in Slater on Dec. 14. In May 2020, she will be buried in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake, and a formal memorial service will be held.