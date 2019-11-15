Margaret Radke

Margaret C. Radke, 93, of Alta passed away on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society of Holstein.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, Nov. 15, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John Lutheran Church of rural Alta (Hanover) with Rev. Zachary T. Viggers officiating. Burial will be at St. John Lutheran Cemetery of rural Alta (Hanover). Nicklas D. Jensen Funeral Home of Holstein is in charge of the arrangements.

On Nov. 11, 2019, Margaret (Johnson) Radke joined her beloved husband Wayne in their eternal home. Born Sept. 15, 1926 to August and Vendla Johnson in Cherokee, she was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. In 1944 she graduated from Aurelia High School, and upon graduation she went to work as a bookkeeper for Lane Moore Lumber in Storm Lake.

After becoming an empty nester she began a job she loved at First Trust and Savings Bank in Galva. This was a natural fit as she was always excellent at keeping records — compiling numerous spiral notebooks full of “favorites” of each child, grandchild and even great-grandchild. Magically she always managed to produce those favorite things even before they were asked for!

On March 4, 1947 she married the love of her life, Wayne Radke, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. Their marriage of 70 years (a milestone they were both so proud to announce to everyone they met!) was overflowing with abiding love, joy, singing, laughing and also a desire to be a blessing to others. For instance, serving Meals on Wheels until Margaret was 90. She counted her family, faith and friends as her deepest treasures. Her beautiful flower gardens brought her so much joy! She used one of her many talents to help make quilts for missions with her Ladies Aid friends, plus many other quilts that her lucky family were the recipients of. An excellent cook, she baked and filled countless coffee cans with chocolate chip cookies, ready and waiting for anyone she felt might need a “little treat” as they left her home, or to send along on the many fishing trips to Canada.

The couple farmed north of Galva for 39 years, retiring to Alta in 1986. The back patio on their home provided them hours of enjoyment, feeding and watching their favorite birds. She and Wayne did a great deal of traveling, and a special treat for her was her visit to Sweden (a heritage she was proud of) to meet her extended relatives. Of course the many trips fishing with the grandchildren were some of her very favorite moments.

Wayne and Margaret’s marriage was blessed with three daughters: Linda Glienke, Janet (Roger) Hoyt and Marcia (Owen) Freese; six grandchildren: Mark, Scott and Jeff Glienke; Nathan and Zachary Hoyt; and Lindsay Bechtold; 11 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. She made certain that each of them knew they were loved beyond measure. Each was blessed to witness her boundless love, determination and courage, especially in the last months of her life.

She was preceded in death and lovingly greeted in Heaven by her mother and father; sister Elsie and brother Norman; her beloved husband Wayne; and many cherished friends and family. What a glorious reunion! Welcome home.

“I have fought a good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful.” 2 Timothy 4:7