Jill Biden to visit Storm Lake today
The wife of former Vice President Joe Biden will be at Better Day Cafè at 3:15 p.m. on Friday.
Jill Biden is expected to tour through Storm Lake, Spencer, Emmetsburg, Cherokee and Sioux City over the weekend, according to a press release from the campaign.
World News
- Sri Lankans vote for a new president to heal divisions after Easter attack
- Trump asked Tokyo for $8 billion to keep U.S. troops in Japan: Foreign Policy
- Trump attacks impeachment witness on Twitter, Democrats see intimidation
- Pro-China protesters to rally amid Hong Kong chaos
- Japan monarch spends symbolic night with goddess to end throne rituals