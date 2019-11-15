Impeachment inquiries

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

Despite chilling testimony offered in the House impeachment hearings, it is hard to divine what has changed in the political calculus. Almost all the facts about President Trump attempting to extort Ukraine over military aid in return for investigating American domestic political opponents have been exhaustively documented. Those facts were reiterated on national television for hours on Wednesday with two star witnesses: Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent and Acting Ukraine Ambassador William Taylor. Each oozes sobriety and credibility, Taylor with his Walter Cronkite voice and demeanor, Kent in his button-down comments steeped in patriotic sentiment.

The story is clear: President Trump held up military aid and political support to our ally Ukraine, battling Russia on its own eastern turf, to force the new Ukrainian president to dig up dirt on Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who served on the board of Ukraine’s largest natural gas provider, Burisma. American and Ukrainian authorities previously looked into the matter and found that any suggestion of corruption by the Bidens was baseless.

This has all been known for some time. Extortion and obstruction of Congress are impeachable offenses. There is no question that the House will vote to impeach President Trump and send it to the Senate for trial on removal from office.

Senators Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley have derided the Democratic inquiry. They have defended Trump at every turn, from trade wars to ethanol waivers to holding refugee children in border cages to Russian election interference.

President Trump continues to enjoy broad support among Republicans in Iowa and elsewhere. Loyalists in the House made themselves look petty and small at the outset with attempts to out a whistle-blower and discredit the process in which they have been fully included. Ranking Member Rep. Devin Nunes discredited himself by trying to cast aspersions on these two men, Taylor and Kent, of unimpeachable credentials.

The Trump base is rock-solid. For now, that’s what concerns Ernst most. She has tried to defer questions about the impeachment process or the attempted extortion of Ukraine. With impeachment inquiry support at about 55% going into this week, there is no great incentive to move 20 Republicans in the Senate to vote for Trump’s removal. Public opinion can change, but seas will not part from what we heard this week.

Ernst and a handful of other Republican senators are in a tricky position. If they stick with Trump and their base in a Senate trial, which Ernst probably will, they risk alienating enough independent voters in the home state to endanger their re-election. The risk of alienating the base is greater for Ernst at this point. She needs an energized GOP electorate in her campaign next November. At the same time, Trump is growing more unpopular in Iowa because of his corruption, his foolish trade wars and a languishing agricultural economy.

Enough of the public, reflected by Republican senators, believes that Trump’s actions were wrong but not worthy of impeachment. The President’s supporters, and even those few who are agnostic, believe this is all just about politics. They weren’t going to watch the hearings. Most working people didn’t. They realize that Ernst, despite the risk, is likely to stand with Trump through thick and thin, as she has so far. They know that Grassley will do the same, burying his former reputation for honesty and independence.

Democrats will have a year to restate that Ernst voted for an essentially corrupt President who tried to sell out our national security to lend credence to a conspiracy theory about Joe Biden put forward by a thoroughly sleazy Rudy Giuliani. It all reeks of sleaziness and greasiness and absolute corruption. Although Trump may survive it through his own devilish magic of deceit and fear, Ernst might not. In the end, independent voters who are deeply uncomfortable with Trump will lose their comfort with Ernst, about whom they have little feeling. The Senate will shirk its duty, which will forever take the luster off Grassley’s career. For Ernst, her vote for Trump should doom her. He has ruined the Midwest economy, he has shamed the Presidency, and he has made the United States less secure in the face of Russian aggression. Ernst can’t run away from it. Trump will not win Iowa, and neither will Ernst it she sticks with him. The impeachment hearings were all about politics, indeed. They illustrate how craven Trump, Ernst and Grassley have become in trying to maintain their grip on power.