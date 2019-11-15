Feeding children propaganda

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I read the story titled “Pork royalty teaches kids about pigs.” The Buena Vista County Pork Producers visited Albert City-Truesdale Elementary and brought a young piglet wrapped in a Mickey Mouse diaper for the kids to see and touch. They read from an illustrated book about swine production which said, “The hogs stay warm in the confinement buildings. They have ample food and water. Their waste falls through the slats of the floor.” The implication was that the pigs are content and happy and are well cared for.

They did not explain that sows are kept in extreme confinement in gestation and farrowing crates their whole lives and that this drives them insane. They are so confined that they cannot even turn around. They cannot express natural behaviors like nesting and foraging for food. Piglets are taken from their mothers way too soon, often at three-weeks-old. They also stay in confinement breathing the stench from urine and excrement 24/7. They have been selectively bred to grow so fast that they go to slaughter at six-months-old. Transport to slaughter means going from a climate controlled building to a truck at any extreme of temperature. Most pigs are slaughtered at huge slaughterhouses that run the line speeds so fast that workers are injured and pigs are often not stunned adequately, so they bleed out while still conscious.

I am angry that I was lied to as a child. This kind of propaganda to children needs to stop.

LYNN GALLAGHER

Solon