Community happenings

Anna Phillips’ fourth grade classes partnered with BVU Track and Field for the 2019-20 school year Partners In Excellence program. On Nov. 5, the class got a visit from them. The team helped the class with one of their favorite math games, “Quizlet.” Thank you BVU Track and Field for being such a great PIE partner.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.