Attention crafters

Buena Vista County Historical Museum is hosting their first craft show/sale and is looking for vendors.

The entry fee is $8 for each six or eight foot table.

Please send your name, address, phone number, email and a list of the items you wish to sell to: B.V.C. Historical Society, 214 West 5th St., Storm Lake.

Please include a self-addressed and stamped envelope.

Make checks payable to B.V.C. Historical Society.

Contact Connie Stille, Marlene Hansen or Mary Elinor Kennedy at 712-732-4955 with questions.

The craft show/sale takes place Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the museum.