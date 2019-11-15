Attention crafters
Buena Vista County Historical Museum is hosting their first craft show/sale and is looking for vendors.
The entry fee is $8 for each six or eight foot table.
Please send your name, address, phone number, email and a list of the items you wish to sell to: B.V.C. Historical Society, 214 West 5th St., Storm Lake.
Please include a self-addressed and stamped envelope.
Make checks payable to B.V.C. Historical Society.
Contact Connie Stille, Marlene Hansen or Mary Elinor Kennedy at 712-732-4955 with questions.
The craft show/sale takes place Saturday, Dec. 7 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the museum.
