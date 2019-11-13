Schachtner receives American FFA Degree at the National FFA Convention

Coltin Schachtner Kramer, a member of the Newell Fonda FFA chapter in Newell, was awarded the American FFA Degree at the 2019 National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind. The National FFA Convention ran from Oct. 30 - Nov. 2. Over 69,000 FFA members, advisors, parents, and guests were in attendance to watch the American Degree ceremony during the final session of the convention.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.