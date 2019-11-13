Post office boarded up after crash

A mistake between the brake pedal and the gas pedal caused the post office $10,000 of damages on Sunday. Police responded at 7:25 p.m. to an accident at the post office. They determined that Maria Menchaca, 58, Sioux Rapids, drove through the front glass doors. Menchaca is believed to have stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. Mechaca’s vehicle is estimated at $6,000 in damage. There were no injuries.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.