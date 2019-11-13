Lights, cameras … action?

DOCUMENTARY CREW PUTS ITS FOCUS ON STORM LAKE

EDITOR'S NOTEBOOK

BY ART CULLEN

You might have seen a documentary crew trailing Times staff members around The City Beautiful the past couple weeks and wondered what was going on. So here’s the story:

Jerry Risius emailed not long after we won the Pulitzer Prize a couple years ago asking if he could shoot a documentary feature about us. Jerry was reared on a hog farm near Buffalo Center in Winnebago County, attended North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, and was graduated from the University of Iowa with an anthropology degree.

After a stint in the Peace Corps, Jerry landed a job in a camera store and ultimately became a photographer — one of the top documentary shooters in America. He was director of photography for Anthony Bourdain for 15 years on the hit shows “No Reservations” and “Parts Unknown” on CNN. He lives in Brooklyn with his wife (a native of the Dominican Republic) and family, but actually lives in airports and vans shooting around the world.

Jerry always wanted to shoot something about Iowa, agriculture and community. Storm Lake seemed like a natural. It coincided with the publication of the book, “Storm Lake: A Chronicle of Change, Resilience, and Hope from a Heartland Newspaper” by Viking Books last year. The book helped provide a framework for the documentary, which looks at an isolated rural community (that actually is intimately connected to the world) through the lens of the local newspaper.

Jerry is joined by producer Beth Levison of New York, also an accomplished documentarian. Her film, “Made in Boise,” is currently being shown on public television’s Independent Lens documentary program. They put together a crew including the queen of sound, Judy Karp, and audio man Kent Abbott (a native of Hampton), camera assistants Josh Fisch and Mike Potter, plus other shooters and Buena Vista University interns.

As you can imagine, it costs a fortune to feed, house and transport those people to create a 90-minute (maybe) feature. The crew shot a short “teaser reel” that has been shown at film funding festivals to good response. They have received smaller grants to get them to Iowa several times, including for the two weeks just past. They continue to seek the bulk of financing that can complete funding. It is a complicated network of philanthropists, documentary production companies (The New York Times just launched one), and film grant programs that keeps everything uncertain. Good thing that Jerry, Beth and Company (actually the name is Whole Hog Films) have paying commercial work that helps finance their labors of love.

They have covered the Alta City Council elections, rode with JD Scholten in his Winnebago campaign camper, chatted with local farmers and sweated through a cover crop field day at Galva, sat in on presidential candidate interviews (when Peach the News-hound stole Beto O’Rourke’s cup of coffee), and followed singing sensation Emmanuel Trujillo as he suited up for work at Tyson pork plant.

Their focus is on how journalism helps bind a community and informs democracy against stiff headwinds. Across the country, local newspapers are folding as the advertising franchise deteriorates and readers expect information for free from Facebook or Twitter. Jerry and Beth have been asking us uncomfortable questions about how journalism will be funded. It’s starting to look as complicated as the documentary finance business, where ultimately we may have to depend on the kindness of strangers.

Of course, we are all excited to see how it comes out. If it comes out. We think it will.

They hope to produce it next fall, before the general election in which Iowa plays such a crucial role.

I know that Jerry and Beth appreciate the many courtesies and hospitality shown to them. Jerry has been bragging to them about Iowa, of course, and I think we are showing it at its best. We hope to see them again soon. But it is sort of nice to write this column without a lens zooming over my shoulder.