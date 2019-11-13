Iowa doing its job

EDITORIAL

BY ART CULLEN

Some people don’t like Iowa all that much. Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg obviously thinks Hawkeyes are not that visionary, as he considers running for President while bypassing the four early nominating states. He believes the field looks weak against Trump. Democrats whom we know have not complained that there isn’t a great candidate — it’s that there are too many of them. We hated to see Beto O’Rourke of Texas drop out just before Bloomberg dipped his toe in the water. As for entrepreneurs, John Delaney is a fine former congressman with lots of money and solid ideas on health care and rebuilding Rural America. And Tom Steyer has billions of dollars with killer TV ads.

The real problem is that Elizabeth Warren or Bernie Sanders could win the Iowa caucuses — together, they have half of the base in their grip. That scares billionaires down to their tasseled loafers. Mark Zuckerberg of Facebook is fretting over that wealth tax and threats to his social-media monopoly.

Delaney and Steyer are having a tough enough go as candidates of wealth, which probably in and of itself is what holds them back. Bloomberg would do half as well no matter how many TV spots he buys advocating for no sugary drinks or straws — and no affordable universal health care for the working poor. If you are looking for a businessman to get America back into the black, Delaney is your guy.

If you want to turn the rotten apple cart upset down you might be one of thousands to show up for Bernie Sanders riffing with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in Iowa City, or to hear Warren call for worker justice not far from where the New York garment workers died in a fire.

All of which leaves Julian Castro in a lurch. He came to Iowa City to say that Iowa should not go first in the nomination process for its lack of diversity. The fact is Castro is doing about as well as O’Rourke or Bloomberg in the polls nationally. He would like to blame it on the white state that introduced Barack Obama to America. A sure way not to vault from the back to the front is to say that Iowans are not sensitive to race, ethnicity and gender. A woman, Warren, leads Iowa caucus-goers, narrowly, by advocating for black women. A gay man, Pete Buttigieg, is polling strong enough that he could win Iowa. The diversity argument is bunk. You know your team is losing when you blame the referees. Bloomberg is trying to avoid scrutiny altogether by skirting the caucus conversation.

We doubt that Bloomberg could win Iowa or Wisconsin. We have no doubt that Amy Klobuchar could beat Trump in both of those states, plus Ohio and Pennsylvania. She suggested that Bloomberg is trying to buy the nomination. It looks that way. Which is why he will not get it. (Klobuchar also diced Buttigieg, who has been busy ripping on Warren, saying that the South Bend mayor would not be considered for his lack of experience were he a woman. Ouch!)

Bloomberg has no constituency other than the wealthy. His vanity campaign will be in vain for skipping the early primary states where voters have been fully engaged for nearly a year. It might pain him to burn the cash and lose when he could have done something useful with it, like purchase the Fox network.

Too bad that Castro can’t pull out with the dignity shown by fellow Texan O’Rourke. He can’t blame a process that has given him a full hearing. After comments saying that Iowa might as well get lost, he might as well.

Iowa caucus-goers are a discerning lot. Their goal is to nominate a winner. Democrats love the candidates they see. They will nominate someone who can beat Donald Trump — any of them can. If you want a female pragmatist who feels the Midwest, there’s Klobuchar. If you want a daughter of Oklahoma who will fight for rural places and little people, there’s Warren. If you want an establishment candidate, there is Biden or Buttigieg. If you want a democratic revolution, there’s Bernie. If you want an entrepreneur who understands markets, Delaney is a solid man. Any of them will carry Iowa. And, if you win Iowa you win Ohio. And thus the nation. That’s what Democrats are focused on here out in the snowy cornfields.