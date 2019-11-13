Glowing moment

Storm Lake United business members and Storm Lake Public Safety hosted the first ever “CommUNITY Holiday Glow” event Friday evening at 6 p.m. downtown. People were invited to bring non-perishable food items and monetary donations to support Upper Des Moines Opportunity food bank. In exchange they received a colorful glow stick. Music with the unity theme inspired a bit of dancing. About 30 attended. SLU collected 258 food items and received $141.

