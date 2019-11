BY DOLORES CULLEN

Chicago librarian Emma Boettcher, granddaughter of Storm Laker Lloyd Boettcher, is being called “The Giant Killer” by game show host Alex Trebek for having defeated James Holzhauer, the esteemed Jeopardy winner, last summer.

