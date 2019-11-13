Bill Frederick, 90, of Webb died Monday, Nov. 4, 2019 in Spencer.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Nov. 8, at Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer. Burial was on Friday, Nov. 8, at Lone Tree Cemetery in Sioux Rapids. Sliefert Funeral Home in Sioux Rapids was in charge of the arrangements.

Billie Gene Frederick, the son of Ward and Violet (DeNoon) Frederick, was born on March 29, 1929 in Rembrandt.

Bill was raised in Rembrandt where he attended grade school and high school. He graduated from Rembrandt High School in 1947.

On Aug. 29, 1948, Bill was united in marriage to Donna Hanson at the Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids. The couple was blessed with three children: Deb, Greg and Jill.

The couple settled in Webb in 1958 after Bill farmed in various areas and worked on the railroad. Once in Webb, Bill worked for Barstad & Hamrick Construction before starting his own construction business, Frederick Construction. He owned and operated Frederick Construction until his retirement. While working construction, Bill also opened Rembrandt Supply Hardware Store and was in business from 1988 until 1994.

Bill was active in the community through serving as a city clerk and councilman for Webb. He also was a Boy Scout and Cub Scout Leader. Bill was active in numerous churches throughout his life, including Concordia Lutheran Church in Webb, First Lutheran Church in Sioux Rapids and Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer. He currently attended Faith Lutheran Church in Spencer.

During his free time, some of his hobbies include snowmobiling, puzzles and word search.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife Donna Frederick of Spencer; children: Deb (Ken) Essick of Webb; Greg (Merry) Frederick of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; Jill Hermstad of Pinedale, Wyo.; grandchildren: Brad (Sue) Essick, Matt (Stephanie) Essick, Sarah (Chris) Chamberlin; Amy (Danny) Heath, Cory Frederick, Cody (Lisa) Frederick, Angela (David) Archibald, and Andrew Waxe; great-grandchildren: Garret, Carter, Conner, Chloe, Bella, Johnny, Halle, Hanna, Chase, Hailey, Connor, Matthew, Paisley, Marshall and Maverick; one great-great-grandson; sister, Bev (Don) Richardson of Sioux Rapids; sisters-in-law: Betty Anderson, Marcia Jensen, Miriam Ingram; brother-in-law, Gerald Hanson; extended family and friends.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Harold and Lyle Frederick; and grandson Austin Alt.