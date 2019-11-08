Wayne Kies

Wayne D. Kies, 56, of Omaha, Neb. and formerly of Storm Lake, died Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 in California.

Memorial services will take place Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place Sunday, Nov. 10, from 1-4 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. A memorial fund has been established.