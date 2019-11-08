Pairings set for SL Times/Hy-Noon Kiwanis basketball jamborees

Pairings for the 2019 Storm Lake Times/Hy-Noon Kiwanis Basketball Jamborees have been announced. The girls jamboree will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Storm Lake High School. Newell-Fonda and OA-BCIG will tip things off at 5:45 p.m. South Central Calhoun and Cherokee will meet at 6:30 p.m., followed by Ridge View and Storm Lake St. Mary’s at 7:15 p.m. Storm Lake squares off with Sioux Central at 8 p.m.

