Jays rally from 2-1 deficit to win five-set thriller over Mustangs

Leading two-games-to-one, Newell-Fonda looked poised to punch its first-ever ticket to the state volleyball tournament.

LeMars Gehlen, however, wanted a return trip to state.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.