Goodies Donated to Oncology/ Infusion Center at BVRMC

The Storm Lake Police Association continues with their “Be a Better Human” campaign by recognizing Breast Cancer Awareness Month. As part of this campaign the Association and Chief Mark Prosser collected hats, warm blankets and snacks from staff and donated all to the BVRMC Oncology/Infusion Center. Pictured left to right are Leah Sundblad, Susan Buckendahl, Robin Koster, Ray Eickholt, Gracie Vrieze, Matt Younie, Melissa Temple and Megan Julius.

