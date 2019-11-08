A drone’s-eye view of Iowa Central training center under construction

Work is progressing on the Iowa Central Industrial Training Center just north of town on Old Hwy. 71. The large patch of concrete is a parking lot for the one-story building, which will go up along the dark streak on the far side of the lot. A driveway with a loading dock has been poured on the other side of the building also. The big dark patch at far left and the large area of dirtwork to the right allow space for future buildings. Classes are projected to start next fall.

