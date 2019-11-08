Cora LaVerne Jones, 92, of Storm Lake died Nov. 3, 2019 at Buena Vista Regional Medical Center in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Buena Vista Memorial Park Cemetery in Storm Lake. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church. Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake is in charge of the arrangements.

Cora LaVerne Jones, the daughter of Elmer and Cora Anderson, was born on July 13, 1927 in Alta.

LaVerne was baptized in 1927 and confirmed in 1942 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. She was currently a member at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Storm Lake.

LaVerne attended school in Galva. She graduated from Galva Consolidated School in 1944. After high school, LaVerne attended Buena Vista College where she earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education in 1959. She then earned her master’s degree from University of South Dakota. Throughout her working career, LaVerne was a teacher and enjoyed teaching others.

On June 18, 1950, LaVerne was united in marriage to Paul Newton Jones at Trinity Lutheran Church in Alta. The couple was blessed with one daughter, Marcia Kay Jones.

In her free time, her hobbies included embroidery, sewing, crafts, reading, cards, socializing, playing the piano and having coffee with her husband and friends. She also took trips to Kansas, Wyoming and Florida.

Those left to cherish her memory include her grandchildren: Nathan Smith of Storm Lake; Verity Garcia of Bartlett, Neb.; Kirstyn Jones of Des Moines; great-grandchildren: Emily Smith, Madelyn Garcia, Mikayla Garcia, Emilio Garcia, Kaden Shuck; extended family and friends.

LaVerne was preceded in death by her husband Paul Newton Jones; and her daughter Marcia Kay Jones.