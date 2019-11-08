Cheaper by the Dozen tonight

Don’t miss “Cheaper by the Dozen,” produced by the Storm Lake High School drama department Nov. 8 and 9 at 7 p.m. in the SLHS auditorium. Father Gilbreth (Reed Wunshel, 11) “dabs a little here” as he shows his children how to take a bath in his effort to speed up efficiency in his household of 12 children.

Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.