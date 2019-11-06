Wilbert Vilas

Wilbert D. “Willie” Vilas, 92, of Storm Lake died Oct. 31, 2019 at Methodist Manor Retirement Community in Storm Lake.

Funeral services will take place Friday, Nov. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at United Methodist Church in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Storm Lake Cemetery. Visitation will take place Thursday, Nov. 7, from 4:30-7 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake with a Masonic Service at 6:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the Willie Vilas Memorial Fund.

Willie was born April 9, 1927 in Storm Lake, the son of Oliver and Fay (Treloar) Vilas.

He attended school in Storm Lake where he graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1946. He then furthered his education at Buena Vista University.

Willie was enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served his country during World War II.

Upon returning from service for his country, he joined the family business known as Vilas & Company. Vilas & Company had a turkey processing plant as well as a feed mill and a hatchery in Holstein. They operated the family business until 1975 when the company sold. Today the company is known as Tyson. After selling the business he enjoyed spending the winters in Florida.

On Feb. 4, 1948, Willie was united in marriage to Joan Beth Mummert in Storm Lake. Together they were blessed with three children: Nicki, Mikka and Doug.

Willie was a member of the Masonic Temple and a Shriner.

Those left to cherish his memories include his children: Mikka Vilas Belson of Holstein; and Doug Vilas of Storm Lake; son-in-law Ed McKenna of Storm Lake; grandchildren: Cari (Rick) Rosno, Jessica Edmundson, Cindy Belson, Troy (Erica) McKenna, Brandon (Rachel) McKenna, Ryan (Ana Colon) McKenna, Shawna (Steve) McKenna Clifford, great-grandchildren: Jordan and Jasmine Edmundson; Jacob, Colby and Alison Rosno; Bridget, Patrick and Cailin Clifford; Alyssa, Makayla and Emma McKenna; Tim Belson; sister-in-law Arlene Vilas; extended family and friends.

Willie was preceded in death by his wife Joan Mummert Vilas; daughter Nicki Vilas; his parents, Oliver and Fay Vilas; and his brother Dwain Vilas.