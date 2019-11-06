Wiese places 18th in girls state cross country meet

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Ridge View’s Katlyn Wiese finished 18th place overall to highlight area runners in the state cross country meet last Saturday at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
Wiese was running in the Class 1A girls race. She posted a time of 20 minutes, 9 seconds. Teammate Paige Padavich was 77th in a clocking of 21:35.
