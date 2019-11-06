Veterans program at AC-T Elementary

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Area veterans are invited to join the students at Albert City-Truesdale Elementary for a free meal and performance in their honor on Nov. 8 starting at noon in the small gym.
Following the meal, the community is invited for the performance given by the Preschool through sixth grade students at 12:30 p.m. Enter on the northside of the building.
