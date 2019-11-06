TOUCHDOWN BONANZA HELPS BVU SNAP 18-GAME SKID

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Beavers beat Luther 60-40 for first league win since 2017
Buena Vista scored 26 second-quarter points, including three touchdowns in the final 1:05 of the half, and that surge helped propel the Beavers to a 40-27 halftime lead en route to a 60-40 win over Luther last Saturday at J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.