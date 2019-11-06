TOUCHDOWN BONANZA HELPS BVU SNAP 18-GAME SKID

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Beavers beat Luther 60-40 for first league win since 2017

Buena Vista scored 26 second-quarter points, including three touchdowns in the final 1:05 of the half, and that surge helped propel the Beavers to a 40-27 halftime lead en route to a 60-40 win over Luther last Saturday at J. Leslie Rollins Stadium.

