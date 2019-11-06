St. Mary’s Athletic Boosters service auction Friday

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Need help around the house, yard or farm? St. Mary’s Athletic Boosters are holding a service auction this Friday, Nov. 8.
Bid on three hours of service from a St. Mary’s athlete. Possible services offered: cleaning, wash or detail cars, babysitting, organizing storage rooms, painting, holiday baking/wrapping, farm work, washing windows and more.
Full text available to subscribers only. If you are currently an online subscriber, you can login here or use the login form below. To subscribe, please follow this link.