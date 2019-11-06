Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019
Sheila Craig presented a program “Remembering the Apron” at the Alta Community Library on Sept. 24. Her collection included aprons made of all kinds of material ranging from flour sacks, handkerchiefs to fine material.
Many of the aprons were decorated with everything from chicken scratch, cross stitch smocking and more. It was amazing to see the kinds of aprons and how they were used.
