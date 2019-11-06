Peggy Miller, 81, of Ames, and formerly of Storm Lake, died Nov. 3, 2019 in Ames at Accura Health Care.

Memorial services will take place Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 1 p.m. at Fratzke & Jensen Funeral Home in Storm Lake. Burial will be in Kiron Cemetery in Kiron at a later date.

Peggy Joy Swanson was born on Sept. 13, 1938 in Omaha, Neb. to Wayne and Elaine (Eaton) Swanson where she was raised in the Methodist faith with her two brothers, David and Alvin Swanson.

Peggy graduated from Storm Lake High School in 1955.

On March 31, 1957, Peggy was united in marriage to Don Mimnaugh. Together, they were blessed with three children: Steven, Lisa and Laura. Don later passed away.

On June 14, 1971, Peggy was united in marriage to Kenneth Miller. Together, they were blessed with one child, Corey.

Peggy enjoyed quilting, reading, music, old Alfred Hitchcock movies and meeting new people. Family was important to Peggy and she treasured being able to spend time with them. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Steven (Tina) Mimnaugh of Ames; Lisa (David) Carlson of Sebastian, Fla.; Corey (Tammy) Miller of Alta; grandchildren: Dustin Mimnaugh, Bryce Mimnaugh, Sara Mimnaugh, Maleah (Matt) Norris, Hanna (Calvin) DeBlauw, Crystal Hall, Chas (Chelsea) Carlson and Dylan Miller; nine great-grandchildren; brothers: David (Joan) Swanson; Alvin Swanson; extended family and friends.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Don Mimnaugh; daughter Laura Mimnaugh; and parents Wayne and Elaine Swanson.