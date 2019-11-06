Pancake supper at St. John Lutheran

Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019
St. John Lutheran Church, 402 Lake Ave., Storm Lake, will host its annual pancake supper on Sunday evening, Nov. 10, at the church with serving from 5-7 p.m.
The menu features all-you-can-eat pancakes served with butter and syrup, sides of sausage and applesauce, and beverage. Tickets are still $5 each with children five and under free.
