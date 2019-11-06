Our reality

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

I’m a 69-year-old man, married, father of two, grandfather of three, American by birth, patriot by choice and veteran witnessing our democracy slipping away.

January 2017: We learned our 2016 presidential election was interfered with.

May 2017: Special Counsel was appointed by the DOJ. Why didn’t Congress take charge? Why did it take four months for investigation to begin?

During the investigation we were subjected to a nonstop barrage of dishonest pronouncements of “alternate facts” from Donald Trump and his proxies. The investigation was also impeded at every turn with very real problems and challenges being ginned up into “crises”.

Investigation results: Indictment of Russian spies and jail time for seven Trump campaign associates including a campaign chairman and Trump’s first national security adviser. The campaign’s deputy chairman is cooperating in ongoing investigations. The report details Russian interference in our election and the Trump campaign’s ties to Russia. It also documents numerous incidences of obstruction. Finally, Mueller reported that Trump was, by DOJ regulation alone (not statute), above the law and could not be charged or prosecuted while in office. Quite a regulation, indeed.

Our major parties control our election processes and provide us with dangerously dysfunctional government and this swamp that is drowning America.

Please, put party allegiance aside when voting and only cast your ballot for individuals that work for actual reform — the public financing and control of our elections! It is the only path to achieving government responsible to us and responsive to our needs.

TOM KNAPP

Fort Dodge