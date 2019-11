Bacon Creek Lake: The DNR will stock trout at Bacon Creek Lake on Nov. 8 at 1:30 p.m. Use small tube and twister jigs, in-line spinners, casting spoons, and live minnows under a bobber. You need a valid fishing license and pay the trout fee to fish for or possess trout.

